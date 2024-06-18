Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $96,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

