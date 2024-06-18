Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $150,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 25.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $3,881,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $223.24 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

