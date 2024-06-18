Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New $157,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.