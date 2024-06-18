Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

