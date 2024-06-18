Livelsberger Financial Advisory Purchases New Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in nVent Electric by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

