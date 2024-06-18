Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $50,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $303.28 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.