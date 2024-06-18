Livelsberger Financial Advisory Takes $61,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

T stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

