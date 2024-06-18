LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $72,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $281.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $287.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

