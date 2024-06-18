M3 Advisory Group LLC Invests $492,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,983,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,645,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

