M3 Advisory Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,767 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

NYSE:WMT opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $542.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

