M3 Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.