Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $232.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

