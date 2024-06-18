Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

