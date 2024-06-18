Maxim Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

CELH opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

