Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 353.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 37,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $506.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,564 shares of company stock valued at $208,591,435. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.