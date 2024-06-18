Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,251,000 after purchasing an additional 886,068 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

