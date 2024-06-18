Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

