Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,949 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.45% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 27.3 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Get Our Latest Report on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.