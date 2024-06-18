Mizuho Increases Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

