MOBOX Price Down 24.8% This Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Get MOBOX alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,027,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,261,434 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.