MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

