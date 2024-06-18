MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

