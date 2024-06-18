MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 7,849 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 81,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.