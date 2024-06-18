Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson Acquires 2,495 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $12,350.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,558.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.