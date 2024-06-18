Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $382.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.