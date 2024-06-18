MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of MSA Safety worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 63.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 396.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSA

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.