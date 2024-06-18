Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,704,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $549.59. The stock has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.00 and a 200 day moving average of $504.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

