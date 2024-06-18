Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after purchasing an additional 358,920 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,209 shares of company stock worth $1,855,975. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

