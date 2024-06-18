NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

