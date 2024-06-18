Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM) Senior Officer Gregory John Mccunn Purchases 50,000 Shares

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory John Mccunn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

Gregory John Mccunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Gregory John Mccunn acquired 4,500 shares of Noram Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$675.00.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Noram Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Further Reading

