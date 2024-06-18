Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $25,374,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 170,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

