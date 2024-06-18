Objective Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $427.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.