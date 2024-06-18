Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 8.6%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.57 ($0.67). 59,365,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,821% from the average session volume of 749,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.40 ($0.61).

Old Mutual Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 2.04 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.38. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

