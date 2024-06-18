OMG Network Price Hits $0.33 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

