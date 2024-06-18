OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Walter Field Mclallen Sells 2,500 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 31 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $467.17.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 155,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 77,421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.