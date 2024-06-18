Orchid (OXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.53 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

