Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Patterson Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

