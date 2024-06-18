Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

