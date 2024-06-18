Pax Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.41 million and $2.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

