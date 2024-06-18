Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 8,923 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PTON opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

