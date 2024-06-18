Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,675 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 243.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 112.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 559,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

