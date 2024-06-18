Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.59.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
