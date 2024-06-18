PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

