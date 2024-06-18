Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

