PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Watsco by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 111.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,608,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $486.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.24. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

