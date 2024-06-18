PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,088 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

