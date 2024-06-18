PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Waters by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters stock opened at $294.25 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.35. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

