PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 86.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 37.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

