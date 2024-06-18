PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 174,850 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,471,000.

KRE stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

