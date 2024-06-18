PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,460 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

CCJ opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

